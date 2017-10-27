BUZZWORTHY

World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

World's biggest bounce house coming to Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Need an escape from adulting? Check this out: It's the world's biggest bounce house, and it's coming to Houston soon.

The massive inflatable is getting plenty of attention.

While Houston won't get a chance to experience this majestic, 32-foot high castle until late October, we've got a sneak peak of how two guys from Scotland turned their dream into a gigantic reality.

Cameron Craig and Grahme Furgeson set out to build a 10,000-square-foot bounce house, and they are now taking it for a cross-country tour.

"The big inflatable comes in five sections, so the guys have to roll it out," Craig said. "It's like a big jigsaw basically that you need to get right the first time."

PHOTOS: Step inside the world's biggest bounce house


The duo took two years researching how to create this ultimate inflatable fun zone, and now they are taking the show on the road.

"We have an obstacle course, we have some slides, there's basketball hoops," Craig said. "There's really so much going on, and it's a whole lot of fun."

After having the attraction built in Cleveland, Ohio, the castle was loaded onto a truck and sent to Grand Rapids, Michigan, for Big Bounce America's rollout.



The Big Bounce has 15 stops planned, including three in Texas: El Paso, San Antonio and Houston.

The castle will go up in Houston just in time for Halloween weekend, October 27-29, 2017.

You can go to Big Bounce America's website for ticket information.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
community-eventsbuzzworthygood newseventsbounce houseentertainmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
How the iconic Astros rainbow jerseys came to be
Dodgers fan detained after jump into Astros bullpen
Are dangerous chemicals hiding in your baby food?
More buzzworthy
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
First ever art exhibit comes to Magnolia Park
Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Go Tejano fashion show
Boy celebrates his birthday with treats for his heroes
Did your early voting location move after Harvey?
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Cold weather blows into Houston for the World Series
Guide to getting to World Series in downtown Houston
HCSO: Up to 9 vehicles hit woman who died on Hwy 249
Free! Mattress Mack giving away World Series tickets
Bridge on Grand Parkway due for month-long closure
Students send Astros message in Friday Flyover
World Series changing conversation about Houston
Math and baseball? How formula is propelling Astros
Show More
7 things to know about Lance McCullers Jr.
National Archives release some long-secret JFK files
World Series is a go! City preparing for games at MMP
JJ Watt to distribute $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
More News
Top Video
Bridge on Grand Parkway due for month-long closure
Students send Astros message in Friday Flyover
Guide to getting to World Series in downtown Houston
7 things to know about Lance McCullers Jr.
More Video