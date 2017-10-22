HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Wings Over Houston airshow took flight over Ellington Field Oct. 21 and 22.
Spectators had hundreds of opportunities to check out unique planes and learn about aviation history.
Eyewitness News Reporter Pooja Lodhia took a ride on an aerobatic plane with third-generation pilot Debbie Rihn-Harvey.
"I've been flying for 53 years and doing aerobatics for about 39," Rihn-Harvey said.
She started aerobatics for safety reasons. As a commercial pilot, she wanted to make sure she could always recover if something went wrong in the cockpit.
Now, she's one of the top-ranked aerobatic pilots in the world.
"People stop in their tracks and they look because it's a woman's voice over the radio," Rihn-Harvey laughed. "They're all going, 'Oh my gosh, there's a woman up there!'"
For more information on the air show, visit wingsoverhouston.com.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff