HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Air travel can be stressful for even the most experienced flyers. But it can be much tougher for families with a child on the autism spectrum who becomes nervous by the lines and security procedures at the airport and the tight quarters and strange noises on an airplane.
To help make the idea of air travel a little less daunting for families with children with autism, the Houston Airport System, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), United Airlines and The Arc of Texas will team up to host the Wings for All event.
The event will be held on April 20 at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Through this event, families of children with autism will be able to practice going through the airport and boarding an airplane.
The children will practice getting boarding passes, passing through TSA security, waiting in the boarding area and boarding the plane.
While on the plane, the kids will buckle up, enjoy a beverage and snack and listen to the captain's announcements.
Wings for All hopes that this event will help familiarize children and families with the process of flying and their surroundings.
The deadline to register for the event is April 16.