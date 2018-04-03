COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Take flight: Wings for Autism helps families and kids learn to fly

EMBED </>More Videos

Wings for Autism helps families and kids learn to fly (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Air travel can be stressful for even the most experienced flyers. But it can be much tougher for families with a child on the autism spectrum who becomes nervous by the lines and security procedures at the airport and the tight quarters and strange noises on an airplane.

To help make the idea of air travel a little less daunting for families with children with autism, the Houston Airport System, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), United Airlines and The Arc of Texas will team up to host the Wings for All event.

The event will be held on April 20 at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Through this event, families of children with autism will be able to practice going through the airport and boarding an airplane.

The children will practice getting boarding passes, passing through TSA security, waiting in the boarding area and boarding the plane.

While on the plane, the kids will buckle up, enjoy a beverage and snack and listen to the captain's announcements.

Wings for All hopes that this event will help familiarize children and families with the process of flying and their surroundings.

The deadline to register for the event is April 16.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsautismairplanebush intercontinental airportHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
'Chew' star Carla Hall to host Houston benefit
Monument unveiled in honor of fallen deputy constable
Peli Peli to host prom dress drive this Thursday
Houston Zoo to hold first ever Brew at the Zoo event
More Community & Events
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Female suspect involved in shooting at YouTube HQ
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Show More
Destined to be: Bullied boy adopts cat with same rare conditions
Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Baby killed in crash while family shops for baptism
'Chew' star Carla Hall to host Houston benefit
Earned it: Astros receive World Series rings Tuesday
More News
Top Video
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Destined to be: Bullied boy adopts cat with same rare conditions
Baby killed in crash while family shops for baptism
More Video