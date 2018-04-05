COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Take flight: Wings for All helps families and kids with autism

EMBED </>More Videos

Wings for Autism helps families and kids learn to fly (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Air travel can be stressful for even the most experienced flyers. But it can be much tougher for families with a child on the autism spectrum who becomes nervous by the lines and security procedures at the airport and the tight quarters and strange noises on an airplane.

To help make the idea of air travel a little less daunting for families with children with autism, the Houston Airport System, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), United Airlines and The Arc of Texas will team up to host the Wings for All event.

The event will be held on April 20 at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Through this event, families of children with autism will be able to practice going through the airport and boarding an airplane.

The children will practice getting boarding passes, passing through TSA security, waiting in the boarding area and boarding the plane.

While on the plane, the kids will buckle up, enjoy a beverage and snack and listen to the captain's announcements.

Wings for All hopes that this event will help familiarize children and families with the process of flying and their surroundings.

The deadline to register for the event is April 16.

RELATED: Woman praises TSA for helping son with autism on first flight
EMBED More News Videos

13-year-old Zion's first flight could not have gone smoother thanks to the help of TSA agent Alesea.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsautismairplanebush intercontinental airportHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Houston Zoo planning to make biggest announcement ever
SAVE THE DATE! RodeoHouston dates set for 2019
'Chew' star Carla Hall to host Houston benefit
Monument unveiled in honor of fallen deputy constable
More Community & Events
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom and baby
2 killed after car flips and catches fire in NW Harris County
Alleged Facebook Live shooter in court Thursday for new charge
NFL star donates to GoFundMe of man shot on Facebook Live
Patriots' Edelman helped stop possible school shooting
Woman's body discovered by fiance outside SW Houston home
CDC: 'Nightmare bacteria' found in 27 states
Get free breakfast at McDonald's for STAAR test
Show More
Why lowering your car insurance rate may start with one call
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested, police say
Report: No way to stop Houston from flooding
Thunderbirds pilot killed when F-16 crashes during training flight
Man arrested at Pearland home after complaints he sold pot
More News