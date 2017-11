Need an excuse from work or school to attend the @Astros parade? I’m handing these out today at parade. No guarantees. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/sgKG1ZB8o5 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 3, 2017

The celebration will begin on Smith at Lamar, proceeding north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith and ending at Lamar Street.

EMBED >More News Videos Remember 1995? A look back at the Rockets back-to-back NBA championship

Fans have packed into the streets of downtown Houston to celebrate the Astro's first-ever MLB Championship victory.Officials have extend the parade route to accommodate the extra crowd.The celebration was planned to begin on Smith at Lamar, proceeding north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith and ending at Lamar Street. Now the route is being extended two blocks south to St. Joseph, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.Immediately after the parade, there will be a rally outside Houston's City Hall, as we paint the town orange!Due to Hurricane Harvey, many of the garages downtown are not available. Check downtownhouston.org/parking to help find available parking spots."It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history," said Mayor Turner. "As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."The parade will honor the players, coaches, staff and their families after the big win.Folks slated to attend include Astros owner Jim Crane, manager A.J. Hinch, the world championship team, Astros mascot Orbit and Minute Maid Park train operator Bobby the Engineer. The Commissioner's Trophy will also be on hand.Wear your Houston Astros gear. Dress comfortably and please bring plenty of water.The event is completely free and open to the public. There is no bleacher seating.There are two designated ADA accessible locations on the route: Smith at Walker and Pease and Louisiana.