COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Voting today? Get a free ride to the polls

EMBED </>More Videos

You can get a free ride to the polls today from METRO. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When it comes to heading to the polls, there is such a thing as a free ride.

METRO will give people going to cast their vote in today's primary runoff election a free round trip on local bus, light-rail and METROLift paratransit service.

This doesn't include Park and Ride.

For the Democratic runoff election for governor, Lupe Valdez faces off with Andrew White. The winner will challenge incumbent Republican Greg Abbott.

In the runoff for Ted Poe's seat in the state's second congressional district, it's between Dan Crenshaw and Kevin Roberts.

Democrats Lizzie Fletcher and Laura Moser are vying for the seventh congressional district currently held by Republican Congressman John Culberson.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter is already at the polls for the runoff election.

SEE ALSO: Meet the candidates on the runoff ballot
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsvotingvote 2018metroHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
How 'Sky High' is raising millions for cancer research
Green and gold: Students encouraged to wear Santa Fe colors
How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting
Thousands remember exchange student killed in shooting
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
3 arrested in possible ATM crime ring after targeting courthouse
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
Show More
And the next 'American Idol' is...
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Patricia Heaton looks to the future after 'The Middle'
Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out
More News