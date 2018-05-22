Voting today? Get a free ride to the polls

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3507169" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter is already at the polls for the runoff election.

When it comes to heading to the polls, there is such a thing as a free ride.METRO will give people going to cast their vote in today's primary runoff election a free round trip on local bus, light-rail and METROLift paratransit service.This doesn't include Park and Ride.For the Democratic runoff election for governor, Lupe Valdez faces off with Andrew White. The winner will challenge incumbent Republican Greg Abbott.In the runoff for Ted Poe's seat in the state's second congressional district, it's between Dan Crenshaw and Kevin Roberts.Democrats Lizzie Fletcher and Laura Moser are vying for the seventh congressional district currently held by Republican Congressman John Culberson.The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.