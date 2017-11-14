HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The holidays are here and a number of organizations are looking for volunteers.
The Be An Angel project needs volunteers to shop for gifts for children in need.
Children with multiple disabilities and profound deafness from underprivileged homes will have a chance to experience the joy of Christmas thanks to the help of hundreds of volunteers.
Nearly 5,000 children have individual wish lists that volunteers can help fill.
The list of dates and locations for the shopping are listed below. All shopping will happen from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 14: Target at 4323 San Felipe, Houston
Wednesday, Nov. 15: Target at 5757 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena
Thursday, Nov. 16: Target at 19511 IH-45. Spring
Friday, Nov. 17: Target at 10801 Westheimer Road, Houston
200 volunteers are needed per location per day.
Fifty volunteers will be needed Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the George R. Brown Convention Center to help decorate gift bags for the children. The decorating will happen from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 14 it will be time to deliver the gifts. More than 200 volunteers, with their own personal vehicles, will be needed from 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
Be sure to check the Be An Angel's Holiday Gift Program website because the times and locations for the volunteers could change.
Can't help with the gifts? Maybe you can volunteer to help Mattress Mack serve Thanksgiving lunch.
Gallery Furniture needs volunteers to fulfill a variety of tasks on Thanksgiving at the North Freeway location. You can register online to make the day even more special for your fellow Houston residents.
But you don't have to wait for the holidays to give back to our community. Organizations like Volunteer Match can help you find opportunities to help others year round.
