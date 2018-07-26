COOL SPACES

View From The Top: MFA's new BBVA Compass Roof Garden

EMBED </>More Videos

MFA's newly renovated Brown Foundation, Inc. Plaza and BBVA Rooftop Garden is open daily 9am to 10pm free of charge to the public. (KTRK)

Molly O'Connor
The Museum of Fine Arts Houston has completed the first phase of their multi-million dollar campus renovation project. The best part is the new greenspace is open every day 9am to 10pm, free of charge to the public.

The 14 -acre redevelopment is currently the largest cultural project under construction in North America.

The gorgeous Brown Foundation, Inc. Plaza showcases masterworks of modern and contemporary artists including two outdoor sculptures: Cloud Column by Anish Kapoor and Song of Strength by Eduardo Chillida.

Visitors can enjoy the new animated water fountain and relax under a grove of Mexican Sycamore trees

The beautiful BBVA Compass Roof Garden includes amphitheater seating that will eventually show outdoor movies, and amazing views of the surrounding Museum District, downtown and Texas Medical Center.

"It really is exciting and the hub of the Museum District," said MFA Director Gary Tinterow.

On select Fridays in August the Museum is hosting "Music in The Plaza" a summer music series from 6 to 9pm in the Brown Foundation, Inc, Plaza and includes live music, food carts and a bar.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscool spacesmuseumsgreenfamilyartHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL SPACES
Gators guard and call this Alvin bank home
Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public
Take a tour of Saint Arnold's restaurant and expanded brewery
Houston to open cooling centers
More cool spaces
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Big Bambú : Fine Art You Can Climb!
Enjoy White Linen Night or coffee and cars for FREE
A look back at Houston's Six Flags AstroWorld
Discovery Green announces fall 2018 events
Levy Park a finalist for Urban Land Institute Open Space Award
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News