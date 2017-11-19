COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Via Colori: Street painting for a good cause

More than 200 artists have taken over downtown Houston in an effort to raise money for a good cause. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Via Colori is celebrating the artistic spirit of Houston this weekend.

More than 200 artist will take over downtown in an effort to raise money for The Center for Hearing and Speech.

For two days, artists transform their own portions of Hermann Square at Houston City Hall into works of art. The event also offers live music and activities as well as a chance to get an up close and personal view of one-of-a-kind artwork.

The last day of the festival is Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.


General Admission: $7 pre-festival, $10 at the door
VIP: $40 (VIP Lounge with complimentary food and beverages and an invitation to the mini events)
Children under 18 and students with a valid student ID receive free admission.

