Twins retire from Houston Police Department

Twin sisters, who wrapped up decades of service as Houston police officers, said goodbye to the department.Daphine Stevenson and Stephanie Moses-Davis each served more than 25 years with the HPD. It runs in the family, even their younger sister is an HPD officer.The sisters thanked the department and said they have cherished the friends they made, but they're going to have some fun and get some rest. They also plan to spend time with their families and eventually venture into new careers.