Thousands expected to join March For Our Lives rally in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Thousands of students are planning to rally in downtown Houston for gun reform Saturday.
The movement was sparked by the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students and staff dead and several injured.
RELATED: March for our Lives: The names and faces to know ahead of the worldwide demonstrations
The students plan to start the rally at 9 a.m. at Tranquility Park near City Hall.
Participants are asked to wear blue to the march.
Organizers invited Mayor Turner to speak at the rally and according to a press release, the Mayor is suppose to make an important announcement.
Mayor Turner says that he stands in solidarity with the students and parents.