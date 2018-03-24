MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

Thousands expected to join March For Our Lives rally in Houston

March For Our Lives Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thousands of students are planning to rally in downtown Houston for gun reform Saturday.

The movement was sparked by the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students and staff dead and several injured.

RELATED: March for our Lives: The names and faces to know ahead of the worldwide demonstrations

In the weeks since the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, faces new and old have emerged to carry the torch in their battle for gun reform.



The students plan to start the rally at 9 a.m. at Tranquility Park near City Hall.

Participants are asked to wear blue to the march.

Organizers invited Mayor Turner to speak at the rally and according to a press release, the Mayor is suppose to make an important announcement.

Mayor Turner says that he stands in solidarity with the students and parents.
