TODD MISSION, Texas (KTRK) --The Texas Renaissance Festival is closing its doors early after a power outage in Grimes County.
The power outage affected the festival and prompted officials to employ backup generators to continue operations.
Festival officials made a decision to close the park after 6 p.m. to "ensure the safety of our patrons and employees."
The Fields of New Market Campground will remain open as scheduled, according to a post on Facebook.
The Texas Renaissance Festival will open at 9:00 a.m. Sunday and will operate on its normal schedule.
