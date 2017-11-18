COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Texas Renaissance Festival closes early after power outage in Grimes County

Texas Renaissance Festival closes early after power outage in Grimes County. (KTRK)

TODD MISSION, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas Renaissance Festival is closing its doors early after a power outage in Grimes County.

The power outage affected the festival and prompted officials to employ backup generators to continue operations.

Festival officials made a decision to close the park after 6 p.m. to "ensure the safety of our patrons and employees."

The Fields of New Market Campground will remain open as scheduled, according to a post on Facebook.


The Texas Renaissance Festival will open at 9:00 a.m. Sunday and will operate on its normal schedule.


