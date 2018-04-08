Teen battling cancer gets custom video game room

A Missouri teen battling cancer now has a cool place to recuperate from his chemotherapy.Volunteers completely transformed Jordan Rodriguez's bedroom into a place where video games are priority.The 15 year old was in remission when doctors found his cancer had returned. He now has tumors in his spine, chest, and tail bone.It took three days to upgrade the room with items donated by a sports store and the Oklahoma City Thunder."I'm going to be playing on the PC a lot and playing games and all that stuff," said Rodriguez.The teen's parents say the new digs will be a fun place to hang out on those days when he's too weak to even get up.