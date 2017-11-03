COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cleanup underway in downtown Houston after victory parade

Cleanup efforts underway after victory parade. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At least a million people hit the streets to watch the Astros parade, but many don't realize there was a second parade right after.

City of Houston employees hit the streets once pedestrians cleared the way to get everything cleaned up.

Everything from plastic bottles, food wrappers, to colorful confetti were left behind.



The city spread 2,000 pounds of blue orange and white confetti over the parade.

Cleaning up is not the pretty side of parade planning, but the workers don't seem to mind.

"It's laid back. We still go out and enjoy the parade and then come back and clean it up," Derwin Cooks said.

Officials hope to have it all cleaned up by Saturday morning to get the downtown streets ready for a weekend of celebrations.

