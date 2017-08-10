OPERATION BACKPACK

St. Arnold Brewing Co. offering free pint for Operation Backpack donations

Take a peak a day's worth of action from Operation Backpack 2017. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking to start your weekend early and support a good cause, St. Arnold Brewing Company is the place to be!

On Aug. 10 and 11, the brewery will offer a free pint of beer to everybody who donates a new backpack to support Operation Backpack.

St. Arnold Brewing Company is located at 2000 Lyons Ave. The Beer Hall opens at 11 a.m. each day and closes at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 p.m. on Fridays. Public tours are offered at 1 and 3 p.m.



So far this year, Operation Backpack has collected 201,000 units of school supplies that will be sent to children in nearly 40 different area school districts.

If you can't make it to St. Arnold, you can still drop off a new backpack at 32 YMCA of Greater Houston facilities throughout the city, H-E-B, and participating The UPS Store, Greater Houston Honda Dealers and Shoe Carnival locations until Aug. 11.

