Are you ready, Pasadena?One of the city's biggest events each year, the Pasadena Strawberry Festival, runs through this weekend, but students from Deer Park High School have been hard at work this week helping to make the world's largest strawberry shortcake.Video from cake maker El Bolillo shows students helping bakery employees to cut 6,000 pounds of strawberries that will be used in the shortcake.The Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday night at the Pasadena Convention Center Fairgrounds. Tickets start at $16 for adults and $6 for children.You can get tickets and see a full lineup of entertainment planned for this weekend at