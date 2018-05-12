PROM

Prom dress gets a second chance after Hurricane Harvey destruction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A lot of high school students are getting ready for prom, and one of them is wearing a special dress with a history that goes back 20 years.

Eyewitness News was at the home of a high school senior who's getting ready for prom-- but the story is about more than that.

It's about when Hurricane Harvey flooded the home where she and her family were living, so they had to start over.

"I'd never wear it realistically again, so just decided to pass it on and bless somebody with it," Tracy Maness said.

Because of one woman, a young woman will be going to prom in a beautiful dress, and the dress will be at its second Bellaire High School prom in 20 years.
