Socialites, sports legends, legal powerhouses, and Houston's business elite flocked to the inaugural gala at the flawless (and jaw-dropping) Post Oak Hotel - owned and operated by Tilman Fertitta and Landry's Inc. - for the Houston Children's Charity 21st Annual Gala.Houston charity mainstay Laura Ward (CEO, president and executive director of Houston Children's Charity) along with Fertitta (who serves is chairman of the board of Houston Children's Charity, and the event's 'Diamond Sponsor') ensured the event was impeccable, as well as unforgettable.An endless line of Rolls Royces pulled into the circular driveway of The Post Oak, unloading some 750 sharply dressed Houstonians.Guests entered the gleaming reception lobby to grab the signature cocktail of the night: a mojito with cucumber sake - a 'Spa-Jito.' Fertitta greeting and mingling with the fired-up crowd, making sure his new hotel was running like a well-oiled machine.The evening went off without a hitch.