COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Peli Peli to host prom dress drive in Houston this Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Peli Peli to host prom dress drive this Thursday (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Prom is one of the most memorable times for high school students. It can also be one of the most expensive times for parents and their children.

Peli Peli Galleria is hoping to help lighten the load this prom season for some Houston families.

The restaurant will host a prom dress drive benefiting MD Anderson Cancer Hospital on Thursday, April 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They will accept a variety of new and gently used prom and party dresses for students who are in need.

All Peli Peli locations will accept dresses from April 5 to April 15. For every dress donated the restaurant will give you a $10 gift card.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventspromfeel gooddressesfashionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Houston Zoo to hold first ever Brew at the Zoo event
Contact ABC13
TIMELINE: Astrodome then 'til now
Mattress Mack hosts Easter lunch at Gallery Furniture
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Emotion and folly mark pregame of Astros home opener
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Sen. Ted Cruz kicks off re-election campaign in Stafford
Houston home serving 100 veterans in need of new wheels
'The Rock' opens up about his battle with depression
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Show More
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
More News
Top Video
Houston home serving 100 veterans in need of new wheels
Emotion and folly mark pregame of Astros home opener
'The Rock' opens up about his battle with depression
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
More Video