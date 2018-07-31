COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Some parents in Santa Fe upset over flyers proposing to arm teachers

Some parents are outraged over a flyer's suggestion to arm teachers. (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Emotions ran high at a Santa Fe board meeting Monday night amid the controversy over flyers proposing that teachers should be armed.

Ten students were killed at Santa Fe High School in May after another student allegedly opened fire, injuring 10 others.

Since then, the district has approved more than $1 million in security improvements including panic buttons and locks inside the classrooms.

The board has also accepted a donation for 19 metal detectors to be installed throughout the district's schools.

Nine of those metal detectors will go to the high school, six will go to the junior high, and two will go to both of the elementary schools.

The district also approved spending a $75,000 donation from the Astros Foundation to buy equipment for the district police department.

The orange flyers proposing arming teachers were handed out before the meeting. The district has not approved a marshal program to arm teachers.

The flyers upset the mother of one of the victims, who says the school board didn't do enough to protect her son.


"My son is dead. Do you understand that? He's dead. He's never coming back. Do you know why? Because nobody made safety a number one priority," said Rosie Stone, mother of Chris Stone.

While speaking to the board, Chris' mother also described her son's final moments in the classroom where he was killed.

"You want to talk about false sense of security? Do you know that my son used his body as a human shield to throw himself into that door? To try to freaking break it. Do you understand that?" Stone said. "My son had wood fragments in his chest, and you are going to tell me that the teacher is going to have the ability to carry a gun when they couldn't even keep the student code of conduct up to par? They let this kid walk around with a trench coat that had the ability of carrying in his jacket. Are you kidding me?"

RAW VIDEO: Chris Stone's mother gives emotional testimony at board meeting

The mother of a shooting victim in Santa Fe gives emotional testimony about how her son died.



Another victim's mother took to the podium. She read statements she collected from teachers who are against arming teachers.

Board officials have looked into the issue. They aren't sure where the flyer came from.

SEE ALSO: Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know

School starts on August 20.

Some parents were upset over flyers proposing to arm teachers.

