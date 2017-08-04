HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Thanks to Houstonians' generosity, Operation Backpack 2017 was the biggest in the event's history, collecting 201,000 units of school supplies in just a day.
Volunteers began building Backpack Mountain before dawn on Friday morning, and it grew to new heights within hours -- well over last year's six-foot level.
Every backpack collected will be filled with supplies and sent to children in nearly 40 different area school districts.
You can continue to donate backpacks and other kinds of school supplies until Aug. 11 at 32 YMCA of Greater Houston and H-E-B locations throughout the city, and participating The UPS Store, Greater Houston Honda Dealers and Shoe Carnival locations.
You can also text the word SCHOOL to 91999 to make a cash donation.
