HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Dazzling underground light show illuminates hidden spaces at Buffalo Bayou Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Dazzling underground light show illuminates hidden spaces at Buffalo Bayou Park (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Ater the rain comes the rainbows. And so almost a year after the art storm known as "Rain: Magdalena Fernández at the Houston Cistern" has moved on, Buffalo Bayou Partnership (BBP) now presents "Carlos Cruz-Diez at the Cistern: Spatial Chromointerference" to alight the underground space once more, this time with spectrums of color.

One of the city's most strange and wonderful hidden spaces, the Cistern, at the Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park, was first constructed almost a century ago as an underground freshwater reservoir. After falling into disuse for decades, the Buffalo Bayou Partnership rediscovered and renovated the the 87,500-square-foot-space, filled with hundreds of 25-foot high concrete columns that appear to grow from the watery depths. The architecture on its own-looking both ancient and alien-has drawn tens of thousands of tourists and curious Houstonians to the park. But the Cistern has also become a kind of concrete, three dimensional canvas for brilliant contemporary art.

Read more at CultureMap Houston.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsculturemapHouston CultureMapHouston
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Criminal charges against Aqui owner Paul Qui have been dismissed
Austin City Limits Music Fest releases 2018 lineup
Trail linking Buffalo Bayou Park and White Oak Bayou now open
Food truck rolls out new healthy way to shop
More Houston CultureMap
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Mimosas and massages: Free things to do Mother's Day weekend
Hurricane Harvey community heroes honored at Discovery Green
Paul Wall gives first-time mom special Mother's Day surprise
Houston BCycle offers free rides on Bike to Work Day
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
What life on parole means for Clara Harris
WHO IS CLARA HARRIS?
Police search for missing former West U mayor
All clear given at Clear Brook HS after police activity
20-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
Kids present in home when dad was killed during family fight
Show More
Cheers and boos: Mixed reaction to Katy superintendent's resignation
Finding Rosemary
Loud music helps burglars break in undetected
Child hospitalized after swallowing common toy battery
New twist when it comes to phone scams
More News