Mutton bustin' this year? Sign up soon for Fort Bend County Fair

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
Across the nation, Mutton Bustin' has become a crowd favorite at rodeos, including here in the Houston area.

For those in Fort Bend County, the clock is ticking to sign up your child to compete during the Fort Bend County Fair. Fair officials said the first 100 qualified entries will be accepted, starting Aug. 15.

To compete, children must be 4 to 7 years old and weighing less than 55 pounds on the day of the competition.

5 things you need to win a Mutton Bustin' contest
We studied closely as cute kid after kid took home their champion belt buckles at RodeoHouston's Mutton Button contest


You can download the documents you need to submit on Fort Bend County Fair's website.

