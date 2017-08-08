ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --Across the nation, Mutton Bustin' has become a crowd favorite at rodeos, including here in the Houston area.
For those in Fort Bend County, the clock is ticking to sign up your child to compete during the Fort Bend County Fair. Fair officials said the first 100 qualified entries will be accepted, starting Aug. 15.
To compete, children must be 4 to 7 years old and weighing less than 55 pounds on the day of the competition.
You can download the documents you need to submit on Fort Bend County Fair's website.
