HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events for 4/13-4/19:
Friday, April 13
Friday Family Movie Night - Lion King
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 14
Tai Chi
Central Green
8:30 a.m.
Japan Festival Houston
Hermann Park
10:00 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Houston's Got Bollywood
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.
Sunday, April 15
Japan Festival Houston
Hermann Park
10:00 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Free Concert in the Park with Russell Boyd
Northshore Park, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 19
Showing of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Las Alamedas Courtyard in La Centerra
7:00 p.m.
For more events happening around town, visit the ABC13 Community Calendar