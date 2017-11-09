COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hiring Red, White & You job fair for veterans at Minute Maid Park today

Sixth annual Hiring Red, White & You job fair for vetarans to be held at Minute Maid Park Thursday, Nov. 9. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than 4,000 veterans and their families are expected to attend this year's Hiring Red, White & You job fair at Minute Maid Park.

This is the sixth year for the hiring event.

More than 150 employers with at least 10 full-time positions that pay at least $15 per hour or more will be meeting with prospective employees.

The event is Thursday, Nov. 9 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will join Texas Workforce Commission Ruth Hughs to recognize the efforts of Houston companies to hire veterans.

You can view a list of employers expected to be on hand at this website.

Related Topics:
community-eventsveteransjob fairminute maid parkemploymentHouston
