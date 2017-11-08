More than 4,000 veterans and their families are expected to attend this year's Hiring Red, White & You job fair at Minute Maid Park.This is the sixth year for the hiring event.More than 150 employers with at least 10 full-time positions that pay at least $15 per hour or more will be meeting with prospective employees.The event is Thursday, Nov. 9 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.Mayor Sylvester Turner will join Texas Workforce Commission Ruth Hughs to recognize the efforts of Houston companies to hire veterans.