Monument to be unveiled today in memory of deputy constable killed in Baytown

A monument will be unveiled Tuesday honoring Assistant Chief Clint Greenwood. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
The memory of a Harris County deputy murdered in Baytown exactly one year ago Tuesday will be honored.

Harris County Constable Precinct 3 will unveil a monument for Assistant Chief Clint Greenwood at 10 a.m.

Greenwood was ambushed as he arrived for work at the Baytown courthouse annex in the 700 block of West Baker on the morning of April 3, 2017.

He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he later died.

The man who shot and killed him committed suicide.

The monument dedication will be held at the annex, which is now named after him.

SEE ALSO: A look at the life of Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood

Remembering Harris County Pct. 3 Assistant Chief Clint Greenwood.

deputy constable clint greenwoodmemorialdeputy-involved shootingBaytown
