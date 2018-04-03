BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --The memory of a Harris County deputy murdered in Baytown exactly one year ago Tuesday will be honored.
Harris County Constable Precinct 3 will unveil a monument for Assistant Chief Clint Greenwood at 10 a.m.
Greenwood was ambushed as he arrived for work at the Baytown courthouse annex in the 700 block of West Baker on the morning of April 3, 2017.
He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he later died.
The man who shot and killed him committed suicide.
The monument dedication will be held at the annex, which is now named after him.
