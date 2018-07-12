We should have only one, unified annual parade in Houston to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day — not two. Today I announce my support for the parade presented by the Black Heritage Society. A house divided against itself cannot stand. #MLKparade @HoustonTX pic.twitter.com/I0ddQJfgCT — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 12, 2018

“Let’s make the next parade the best parade in the country ... celebrate the legacy” of #MLK @abc13houston — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) July 12, 2018

After years of multiple parades honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced which parade the city will officially support."Today I announce my support for the parade presented by the Black Heritage Society. A house divided against itself cannot stand," Turner said.He added that the city should only have one, unified annual parade to honor Dr. King's legacy."I hope this parade represents Houston's diversity," Turner added.Turner said many Houstonians have opted out of attending any parade because of the "separation" on a day where everyone should be together.For years, both the MLK Grande Parade in midtown Houston and Black Heritage Society's parade have welcomed hundreds to celebrate the holiday.The mayor and other city leaders saying this is not what Dr. King would have wanted to see."It was an act of courage that (the mayor) decided to begin to try to pull these two MLK Day celebrations together and I was very proud of him," said Rev. William Lawson.The date for Black Heritage Society's parade has been set for Monday, January 21, 2019, in front of Minute Maid Park."We're excited. We are glad," said Sylvester Brown, Executive Director of Black Heritage Society.But after talking to Charles Stamps, CEO of the MLK Grande Parade, he said they were still negotiating.In a statement he said: