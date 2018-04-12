HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with Rice University's president David Leebron will unveil plans during a press conference, for what they are calling the 'midtown innovation district.'
During this conference, we will learn what's next for the now-shuttered Sears in Midtown.
The iconic Midtown store closed its doors to the public earlier this year as part of a strategy to shutter unprofitable stores.
Since it's closure, Rice University began studying what to develop on the site.
Iconic Sears in Houston closes its doors after 79 years