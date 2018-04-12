  • LIVE VIDEO Houston Mayor to unveil 'Midtown Innovation District' plans
Houston Mayor to unveil 'Midtown Innovation District' at iconic Sears site

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with Rice University's president David Leebron will unveil plans during a press conference, for what they are calling the 'midtown innovation district.'

During this conference, we will learn what's next for the now-shuttered Sears in Midtown.

The iconic Midtown store closed its doors to the public earlier this year as part of a strategy to shutter unprofitable stores.

Since it's closure, Rice University began studying what to develop on the site.

Iconic Sears in Houston closes its doors after 79 years
The Sears on Main Street now joins the list of historic sites in Houston forever gone.

