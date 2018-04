More than 13,000 cyclists are hitting the road this weekend for the two-day, 150 mile BP MS 150 bike ride.It's one of the largest fundraising events of its kind in the nation. This year's goal is to raise $14 million to help those affected by Multiple Sclerosis.Before the big race, ABC13 & You caught up with local rider Jeff Lewis, a chef and caterer, who candidly described what it's like living with Multiple Sclerosis.