If you are interested in learning more about transportation services in the Sunnyside area, make sure you attend the informational on Saturday.Representatives from METRO, METRO Lift, the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Transit will be available to answer transportation questions from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Sunnyside Community Center.There will be door prizes, snacks and a signup for student and senior METRO-Q fare cards.