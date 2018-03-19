COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Kingwood High School reopens after Hurricane Harvey flooding

Kingwood High School to reopen for first time since Hurricane Harvey (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A milestone for Kingwood High School as the campus reopened its doors Monday for the first time since it was badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Before spring break, Eyewitness News was able to take a tour of the school and see how the renovations are going.

The school was badly damaged by Harvey's flooding, forcing students to take classes at Summer Creek High School.

On Saturday, the school will be hosting a community event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
RELATED: Kingwood High's road to recovery spreads students to other campuses after Harvey
ABC13's Courtney Fischer looks at how Kingwood HS students are adjusting to a new normal.

