VETERANS

Injured veterans participate in Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride

Injured veterans participate in Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Injured veterans were in Houston for the Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride.

On Saturday, 40 veterans cycled for a ride they call "rolling therapy."

It's not just about exercise.

For many, it's a chance to get out of their house, or the hospital and be around other people facing the same challenges.

Patrick Smith says a fellow veteran pushed him to join his first ride.

Smith wasn't a cyclist, and didn't think he could do it, but he says that ride changed his life.

"It really gave me a purpose again, and it gave me people to be with that were just like being with other soldiers," Smith said.

This is the 15th year of the Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride

The event takes place in several cities across the country.
