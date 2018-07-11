Hurricane Harvey heroes have night out at Astros game

Almost 200 maintenance workers and their families witnessed the Astros' wild walk-off win in person Tuesday night against the Athletics. These workers were shown appreciation for their hard work during Hurricane Harvey last year.Even when their original workplaces were flooded, the workers were determined to contribute in any way to Harvey reliefs efforts.Karya Property Management provided the tickets. They wanted to make sure the hard work did not go unnoticed."The Karya Game Day is a part of our overall vision that family comes first," said Swapnil Agarwal, CEO of Karya Property Management.Agarwal said he understands what it is like living in an apartment. He said that helped make giving back a priority in his business. Monthly get-togethers and other events are held throughout the year.