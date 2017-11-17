How to score a free Thanksgiving turkey this year

Score a free Thanksgiving turkey just in time for this year's feast.My Community Services will give away free turkeys on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pick-up location is 8723 Boone Rd.State Sen. Borris Miles L. Miles and the Texstars Foundation will host their 12th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 18.12:30 p.m. - 3300 Lyons Avenue, Houston, Texas 77020.1:45 p.m. - Holman Street Church (parking lot) 3501 Holman Street.2:45 p.m. - Sunnyside Park (back parking lot) 3502 Bellfort, Houston, Texas 77051.3:45 p.m. - Margaret Jenkins Park. 10700 Rosehaven Drive, Houston, Texas 77051.