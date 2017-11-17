How to score a free Thanksgiving turkey this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Score a free Thanksgiving turkey just in time for this year's feast.
My Community Services will give away free turkeys on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pick-up location is 8723 Boone Rd.
State Sen. Borris Miles L. Miles and the Texstars Foundation will host their 12th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 18.
List of locations:
12:30 p.m. - 3300 Lyons Avenue, Houston, Texas 77020.
1:45 p.m. - Holman Street Church (parking lot) 3501 Holman Street.
2:45 p.m. - Sunnyside Park (back parking lot) 3502 Bellfort, Houston, Texas 77051.
3:45 p.m. - Margaret Jenkins Park. 10700 Rosehaven Drive, Houston, Texas 77051.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff