How to score a free Thanksgiving turkey this year

Get your free Thanksgiving turkeys just in time for the holiday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Score a free Thanksgiving turkey just in time for this year's feast.

My Community Services will give away free turkeys on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pick-up location is 8723 Boone Rd.

State Sen. Borris Miles L. Miles and the Texstars Foundation will host their 12th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 18.

List of locations:
12:30 p.m. - 3300 Lyons Avenue, Houston, Texas 77020.

1:45 p.m. - Holman Street Church (parking lot) 3501 Holman Street.

2:45 p.m. - Sunnyside Park (back parking lot) 3502 Bellfort, Houston, Texas 77051.

3:45 p.m. - Margaret Jenkins Park. 10700 Rosehaven Drive, Houston, Texas 77051.

