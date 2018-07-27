Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Are you looking for a luxurious summer-time pool spot? Look no further. The Marriott Marquis Houston has now opened its Parkview Terrace to the public.
The hotel announced that they are selling resort passes to its Texas-shaped lazy river, fitness center, spa and bar.
The passes will only be available for visitors who are 21-years-old or older.
The $50 passes will allow access to the resort from 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
The most expensive pass will cost $1,200 and will include six day passes, shaded gazebo with comfortable seating, chilled towels, four bottles of water, and a plate of fresh fruit.
For more information about the weekday 'Houston Summer Elevated' day passes, visit the Marriott Marquis Houston website.