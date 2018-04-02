COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston Zoo to hold first ever Brew at the Zoo event

Grab a drink with your favorite animals (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Love beer and animals? This may be the perfect event for you.

The Houton Zoo is holding their first-ever Brew at the Zoo event on Thursday, April 26, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event features beers from around Texas. Participants can sip as they stroll among the animals, with special presentations available on the elephants, jaguars, sea lions and others. Meet the Keeper talks will be held throughout the evening.

Live music by local artists and entertainment will be performed all evening long. Participants can join in a Trivia Gone Wild game for a chance to win exclusive zoo prizes.

If you go, you'll get a souvenir beer sampling mug and a passport to enjoy six, 4-ounce beer samples. If you'd like more, you can purchase additional passports that night. Pub-style food will be available for purchase as well.

The zoo will be for adults only that night. No one under age 21 will be admitted. Be sure to bring your ID, or you won't be allowed inside.

General admission is $45, and designated drivers get in for $25. Designated drivers have access to the event and free, non-alcoholic beverages all night. Designated driver ticket purchasers do not receive a beer passport or beer sampling mug.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Check the Houston Zoo's website for a list of participating breweries.
