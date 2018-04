Volunteers came out to help at the sixth annual Texans Care Volunteer Day , Saturday.The yearly event pairs Houston Texans fans with players, cheerleaders, staff and mascot Toro to give back to the community.This year, more than 2,000 volunteers volunteered at seven charity and non-profit locations around the city.If you'd like to participate next year, sign up for the Texans Care newsletter to find out about registration dates.