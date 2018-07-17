Houston SPCA's all-new critter camp

Do your kids love animals? The Houston SPCA's Critter Camp may be just the place for them!
From learning about animal rescues and wildlife to exploring what it takes to become a veterinarian, this summer camp is all about animal care.
Every week-long camp this summer has a different theme. Over the past week, campers in grades 8-10 took part in Advanced Vet Camp and learned how to do exams on animals and veterinary suturing. Next week, campers in grades 3-4 will take part in Junior Pet Pals to learn all about responsible pet ownership.
This year, the Houston SPCA is moving Critter Camp its brand new Carruth Education Center, a 14,000 square foot facility. Campers have three interactions each day with animals at the shelter.
To view the Houston SPCA Critter Camp schedule and register, click here.
