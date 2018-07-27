COMMUNITY & EVENTS

This Houston neighborhood ranks among the coolest hipster havens in the U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

Montrose named 'hipster haven' (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Thanks to ever-rising home prices, dense traffic, and even the long lines at spots such as Blacksmith, we're fully aware that Montrose is trendy. But that's our own biased opinion, right? It's cooler and weightier when an outside critic supplies the praise.

On July 25, travel website TripAdvisor offered an outsider's perspective in citing Montrose as one of the "14 Coolest Hipster Neighborhoods in the U.S." Among the other hipster 'hoods that earned accolades are East Austin, Marigny in New Orleans, RiNo in Denver, Ballard in Seattle, and the Pearl District in Portland, Oregon.
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstravel tipsneighborhoodHouston CultureMapMontroseHouston
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Big Bambú : Fine Art You Can Climb!
Enjoy White Linen Night or coffee and cars for FREE
A look back at Houston's Six Flags AstroWorld
Discovery Green announces fall 2018 events
Levy Park a finalist for Urban Land Institute Open Space Award
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News