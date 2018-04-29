EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3328113" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Girl Scout troop with homeless members holds first cookie sale

The first-ever homeless Girl Scout troop of New York City shattered expectations with their blockbuster cookie sales.The troop drew quite the crowd, selling more than 6,000 boxes of cookies during their first stand sale. Witness say people were lined up around the block.Troop 6000 was created in 2016 by Girl Scouts of Greater New York and the city Department of Homeless Services to serve girls living in the New York City shelter system."We established the troop to go into the shelters to deliver the program to the girls there to provide consistency," said Meredith Maskara, CEO of the Girl Scouts in Greater New York.Approximately 500 girls will benefit from the cookie sales.