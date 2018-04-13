COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER

Grand Texas park openings now set for June 29, annual passes available

NEW CANEY, Texas

NEW CANEY, Texas --
Big Rivers Waterpark and Gator Bayou Adventure Park attractions will open June 29, but annual passes for the first two attractions scheduled to open in the Grand Texas complex are on sale now, park owners announced.

Earlier this year, the opening for the 40-acre Big Rivers Waterpark was slated for Memorial Day weekend, but that date has been pushed back.

"Construction is going phenomenally well," Grand Texas CEO Monty Galland said. "We had hoped to open earlier, but building the area's only adventure park ... is a complicated task. It will be worth the wait."

The 365 Pass now on sale for the park is valid for one year starting with the first day it is used. Passes can be purchased online or at the Grand Texas RV Resort, located at 22846 Hwy. 242, New Caney.

Galland said the park was designed with year-round use in mind.

"Activities at Gator Bayou Adventure Park, such as zip lines, challenge courses and the petting zoo, are perfect for cooler days when the waterpark is not open," Galland said.

According to a news release, passholders receive unlimited access to Big Rivers Waterpark whenever it is open to the public, as well as access to Gator Bayou's Wild Isle, Gator Gulch Alligator Exhibit and Big Al's Fishing Hole. Passholders also receive discounts on individual Gator Bayou tickets, food, beverages and merchandise purchased in the parks.

The annual passes are available for $59.95 through the month of April, according to the release. The regular price will be $89.99.

The venues' 2018 operating calendars were also posted online today.

Grand Texas will be located at the intersection of Hwy. 242 and Hwy. 59 in New Caney. The two attractions opening this year are the first scheduled openings for the 632-acre entertainment venue. Construction on Grand Texas' namesake amusement park and a sports complex is expected to begin when Big Rivers is completed, Galland has previously said.

Plans for the Grand Texas Theme Park include five roller coasters, live entertainment and a Texas history theme.

