HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking to rebuild after Harvey, you may want to check out this major garage sale going on this weekend.
The Greater Houston Builder's Association charity is hosting a garage sale at NRG Stadium.
The garage sale will offer products at 50 to 70 percent off. The sale offers plumbing fixtures, new technology, electronics, TVs, cabinets, tile and much more.
The sale will run Saturday from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.
There is a $10 fee to enter the garage sale, but the deals are promised to be worth it.
For more information visit the Texas Home and Garden website.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff