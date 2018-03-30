FREE STUFF

Free Easter egg hunts around the Houston area

Here are all the free things to do this weekend in the Houston area. (WLS)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you haven't gotten your Easter plans made for the kiddos, we have a full list of free egg hunts around the city. From Katy to Conroe, we have you covered.

First up, over at the Square at Memorial City Mall they will be hosting an egg hunt on Saturday and it is broken up into ages. From 2:00 to 2:30 p.m., the toddlers will hunt. Ages 4 to 7 have a turn from 2:30 to 3:00 and kids ages 8 to 10 get to hunt from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Also Saturday at Kinsmen Lutheran Church in Champion Forest there will be an egg hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. along with a petting zoo, face painting and inflatables.

In Conroe at Seven Acre Wood, there will be a mini golf, petting zoo, zip lining and of course an egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday

The Now U Know Life Church in Katy will be hosting an egg hunt at Mary Jo Peckham Park on Saturday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. While this event is free, they do request you reserve a ticket online so be sure and do that before you go.

And over at Christ Church Apostolic in Houston they will be holding their 3,000 egg hunt on Sunday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with a drama production of "Children of the Cross."
