First ever art exhibit comes to Magnolia Park

Viva Houston previews Magnolia Park art show. (KTRK)

Details on the first ever art show in Houston's Magnolia Park neighborhood, featuring the works of artist Jesse Rodriguez.

Magnolia Park is one of the oldest Hispanic neighborhoods in Houston.

Guests are Jesse Rodriguez, whose art is featured and Richard Rodriguez, with the Harrisburg Redevelopment Authority.

The show runs through Dec. at Magnolia Park Gallery on 7305 Navigation Blvd.

For information, visit: www.facebook.com/magnoliagrown

