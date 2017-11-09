FEMA extends application deadline for Harvey victims

Survivors can register for FEMA relief until Thursday, November 30.
There are several ways to apply, including:
- Online: www.DisasterAssistance.gov
- The FEMA mobile app
- Phone: (800) 621-3362
- In person: Find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at fema.gov/drc.
To be eligible for short-term housing assistance, homeowners must have at least $17,000 of FEMA-verified damage. Renters must be able to provide evidence that their residence sustained major damage or was destroyed.
Those needing temporary housing can get it up for 18 months from the start of Hurricane Harvey until Feb. 25, 2019.
If your application was denied, you can appeal the decision online.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff