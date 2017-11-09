COMMUNITY & EVENTS

FEMA extends application deadline for Harvey victims

EMBED </>More Videos

The deadline to apply for federal assistance after Hurricane Harvey has been extended (KTRK)

People impacted by Hurricane Harvey are getting some extra time to apply for federal assistance.

Survivors can register for FEMA relief until Thursday, November 30.

There are several ways to apply, including:

  • Phone: (800) 621-3362
  • In person: Find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at fema.gov/drc.


To be eligible for short-term housing assistance, homeowners must have at least $17,000 of FEMA-verified damage. Renters must be able to provide evidence that their residence sustained major damage or was destroyed.

Those needing temporary housing can get it up for 18 months from the start of Hurricane Harvey until Feb. 25, 2019.

If your application was denied, you can appeal the decision online.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
community-eventsFEMAhurricane harveyroad to recoveryHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
More than 150 jobs offered in veteran hiring fair
What's new at the Nutcracker Market
Free METRO rides for active, retired military members
Your complete guide to 2017 Christmas celebrations
More Community & Events
Top Stories
11 people taken into custody after burglary spree
Sunshine returns this afternoon
Missing mom who is deaf last seen in SE Houston
Search resumes for elderly man last seen in NE Houston
Driver runs off after deadly crash near Eastex Freeway
CMA hosts mock President Trump's tweeting
Driverless shuttle bus crashes after Las Vegas launch
'Send nudes': Facebook's odd request to stop revenge porn
Show More
Uber unveils flying taxi plan, teams with NASA
Boy dies after eating grilled cheese sandwich at pre-K
Internship allows students to work on school buses
Ex-TV anchor says Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Who should play Houston Astros in their movie
More News
Top Video
Driverless shuttle bus crashes after Las Vegas launch
Driver runs off after deadly crash near Eastex Freeway
'Send nudes': Facebook's odd request to stop revenge porn
Search resumes for elderly man last seen in NE Houston
More Video