FEMA extends application deadline for Harvey victims

The FEMA mobile app

Phone: (800) 621-3362

In person: Find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at fema.gov/drc.

People impacted by Hurricane Harvey are getting some extra time to apply for federal assistance.Survivors can register for FEMA relief until Thursday, November 30.There are several ways to apply, including:To be eligible for short-term housing assistance, homeowners must have at least $17,000 of FEMA-verified damage. Renters must be able to provide evidence that their residence sustained major damage or was destroyed.Those needing temporary housing can get it up for 18 months from the start of Hurricane Harvey until Feb. 25, 2019.If your application was denied, you can appeal the decision online