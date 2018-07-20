FUNDRAISER

Family holding benefit for 2 children killed in murder-suicide in northeast Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Family holds benefit for 2 children killed in murder-suicide in northeast Harris County (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Friends and family are holding a benefit for two children who were killed in a murder-suicide in northeast Harris County.

Phillip Bernal, 12, and Sarah Wolfe, 8, were killed at a relative's home on Edgeboro Street.

RELATED: 2 kids killed in murder-suicide in NE Harris Co. identified
EMBED More News Videos

2 kids, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in northeast Harris County



Deputies say Sarah's father, Cimarron Wolfe, 38, shot and killed them both before turning the gun on himself.

Sunday's benefit is to help the family raise money for funeral costs. It will be held until 5 p.m. at the Hawg Stop off of Sheldon Road.

There will be barbeque and live music.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmurder suicidefamilyfundraiserfuneralHarris CountyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FUNDRAISER
Mold ruins award-winning HISD band's instruments
Fundraiser held for neighbor killed while helping teen
Atascocita fatal crash suspect visited victims' memorial site
How to help duck boat victims and their families
More fundraiser
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Big Bambú : Fine Art You Can Climb!
Enjoy White Linen Night or coffee and cars for FREE
A look back at Houston's Six Flags AstroWorld
Discovery Green announces fall 2018 events
Levy Park a finalist for Urban Land Institute Open Space Award
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News