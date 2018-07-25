HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Fajita lovers, rejoice over this weekend's Fajita Fest!
The event - celebrating Mexican culture, food and drinks - will be held Saturday, July 28, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The best part is that admission is free.
From a taco eating contest to doomsday wrestling, to a jalapeno eating contest, if you're up for the spice, event-goers will be able to enjoy multiple activities.
According to the event website, all proceeds will go towards Texas Lions Camp, which is a residential facility for children with physical disabilities, type-1 diabetes, and cancer.
The free event will be held at 5601 West Loop South.
For more information on the Fajita Festival, click here.