If you are looking for something to do this weekend without spending a whole lot of cash, Chelsey Hernandez has the hookup on free stuff across town.907 Westheimer Rd3 p.m. - 12 a.m.6202 George Bush8 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8:15 p.m.Memorial City Mall8 a.m. - 10 a.m.Katy Prairie Conservancy9 a.m. - 10 a.m.Thornton Middle School11 a.m. - 3 p.m.Levy Park1 p.m. 2:30 p.m.The Heights6 p.m. - 10 p.m.1241 SmithAll DayLevy park10 a.m. - 11 a.m.3106 White Oak Dr9 a.m.1001 Austin St12 p.m. - 3 p.m.