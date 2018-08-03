FREE STUFF

Enjoy White Linen Night or coffee and cars for FREE this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Enjoy these FREE events around Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are looking for something to do this weekend without spending a whole lot of cash, Chelsey Hernandez has the hookup on free stuff across town.

Friday, August 3
Grand Opening at Chills 360
907 Westheimer Rd
3 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Katy Summer Movie Nights
6202 George Bush
8 p.m.

Shakespeare Festival
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 4
Coffee and Cars
Memorial City Mall
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Planting for Pollinators
Katy Prairie Conservancy
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Sienna Plantation's Shreducation
Thornton Middle School
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Young Audiences of Houston
Levy Park
1 p.m. 2:30 p.m.

White Linen Nights
The Heights
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Park People at The Acre
1241 Smith
All Day

Sunday, August 5
Yoga
Levy park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Heights Morning Market
3106 White Oak Dr
9 a.m.

Swing Rendezvous
1001 Austin St
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfree stufffreebie fridayout and about with abc13Houston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FREE STUFF
Free Schlitterbahn fun for military and first responders
Red Cross giving out Amazon gift cards for blood donations
Walmart gives away free ice cream during week-long tour
Enjoy a taste of New Orleans and FREE yoga this weekend
More free stuff
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Big Bambú : Fine Art You Can Climb!
A look back at Houston's Six Flags AstroWorld
Discovery Green announces fall 2018 events
Levy Park a finalist for Urban Land Institute Open Space Award
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News