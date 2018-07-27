FREE STUFF

FREE things to do: Enjoy a taste of New Orleans and yoga this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Enjoy a taste of New Orleans and FREE Yoga this weekend (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, July 27

Hamlet
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.

Friday Funday with Frolic at Frolic's Castle
303 Memorial City
10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Free Movie Night
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m.

Nola Nights
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Sunrise Yoga
Memorial Park
8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Free Yoga Class
Discovery Green Park
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Local Brews, Local Grooves: Houston We Have No Problem
1204 Caroline St
4 p.m.

Palm Center Farmers Market
5400 Griggs Rd
9 a.m.

Budweiser Brewery Experience
775 Gellhorn Dr
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Ceramic Art Show
Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

Ranger- Led Nature Hike
14140 Garrett Rd
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfree stufffreebie fridayweekend guideout and about with abc13fun stuffsummer funHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FREE STUFF
Free Schlitterbahn fun for military and first responders
Enjoy White Linen Night or coffee and cars for FREE
Red Cross giving out Amazon gift cards for blood donations
Walmart gives away free ice cream during week-long tour
More free stuff
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Big Bambú : Fine Art You Can Climb!
Enjoy White Linen Night or coffee and cars for FREE
A look back at Houston's Six Flags AstroWorld
Discovery Green announces fall 2018 events
Levy Park a finalist for Urban Land Institute Open Space Award
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News